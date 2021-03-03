Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PPD, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PPD in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

