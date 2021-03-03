Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Decreased by Analyst

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.78 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

