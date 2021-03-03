Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Increased by Analyst

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $238.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 354,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 177,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12,903.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.