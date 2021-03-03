Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

