Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMED. Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.27.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.