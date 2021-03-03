Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vapotherm, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE VAPO opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vapotherm by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $217,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,185,126 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

