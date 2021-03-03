Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nevro in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $168.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after buying an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.