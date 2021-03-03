Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Up 13.6%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.42. 764,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,463,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

