Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the January 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.22. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.