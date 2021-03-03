Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Up 6%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $39.00. 1,141,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 907,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 176.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

