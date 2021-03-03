Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company focusing on therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. Purple Biotech Ltd., formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

PPBT stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.33. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

