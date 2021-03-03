Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

PSTG stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

