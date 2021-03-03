Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Puma in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 7,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,534. Puma has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.