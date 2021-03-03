PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PTC by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in PTC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in PTC by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 9,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of PTC opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

