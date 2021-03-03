Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

