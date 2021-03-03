ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.21 ($17.89).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €17.65 ($20.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

