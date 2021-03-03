ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LW stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

