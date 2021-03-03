ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

