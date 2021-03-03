ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 171.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.