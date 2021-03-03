ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

In related news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

