ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,719.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,883 shares of company stock worth $11,572,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

