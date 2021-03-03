ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,374 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

