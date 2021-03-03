ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,731 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.