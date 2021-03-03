ProPetro Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.