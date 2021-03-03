PROG Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROG in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

PRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,349,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,005,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,634,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

