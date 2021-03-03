Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock worth $84,022,093. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

