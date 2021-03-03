Profund Advisors LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 238.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

