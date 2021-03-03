Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in AECOM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AECOM by 94.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 22.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 87,225 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

