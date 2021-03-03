Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 278.0% in February

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 278.0% from the January 28th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. FMR LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

PFIE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,745. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.