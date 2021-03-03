Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Fabrinet worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.