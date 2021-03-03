Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 464 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

