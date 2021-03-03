Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Ameris Bancorp worth $20,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

