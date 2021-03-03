Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of GDOT opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,188 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

