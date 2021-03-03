Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,998 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Regal Beloit worth $19,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

