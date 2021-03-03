Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 232,157 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.