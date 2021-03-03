Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. 8,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

