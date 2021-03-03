Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 22,575 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,575 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 849,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,905,223. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 100,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,723. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

