Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 47,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.14. 7,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.