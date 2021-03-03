Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $11.02 on Wednesday, hitting $234.16. 1,111,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,293,147. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $297.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

