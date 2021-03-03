Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,966,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $4,334,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,985,671.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $22,589,751. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.03. 23,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,714. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.