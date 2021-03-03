Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,011 shares during the quarter. Ocwen Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.68% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The company has a market cap of $255.43 million, a PE ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.74. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

