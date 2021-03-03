Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 68,980 Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

GDP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

