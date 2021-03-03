Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. 5,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.