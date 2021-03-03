Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,100 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $4,698,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772,127 shares of company stock worth $134,430,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. 4,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,138. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

