Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 27,198 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,198 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,953 shares of company stock worth $1,439,794 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,163. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

