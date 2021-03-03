Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.05

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $931.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

