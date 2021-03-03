Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

Shares of PGEN opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precigen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

