PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PotNetwork stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 6,814,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404,315. PotNetwork has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About PotNetwork
