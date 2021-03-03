PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PotNetwork stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 6,814,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404,315. PotNetwork has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get PotNetwork alerts:

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.