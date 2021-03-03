Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Up 5.8%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.28. 117,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 128,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Potbelly alerts:

The company has a market cap of $136.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Potbelly by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Potbelly by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.