Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Up 5.8%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.28. 117,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 128,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a market cap of $136.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.
Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.