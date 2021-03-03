Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Post by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Post by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.26. 1,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,268.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

